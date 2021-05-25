Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.
Danaher stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,093. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
