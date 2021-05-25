Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 2,038 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $457.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,931. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

