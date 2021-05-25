Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,603 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,396% compared to the average daily volume of 174 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,874,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

