Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,964 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,457% compared to the average volume of 155 put options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BW shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720,785 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 896,477 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $11,302,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $7,616,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $685.82 million, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

