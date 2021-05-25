Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $36.05 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,083,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,552,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

