iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQ. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.58.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.83.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.29). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

