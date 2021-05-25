Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 840 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.