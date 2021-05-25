iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is PAX Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,468,000 after purchasing an additional 152,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after acquiring an additional 920,170 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares during the period.

VLUE traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $106.88. 1,783,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27.

