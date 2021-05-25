iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stake Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,915 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.42. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

