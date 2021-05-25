iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. iSun had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. iSun has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $32.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $208,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Patrick Sullivan sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $232,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,678.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,999 shares of company stock worth $2,410,191. Insiders own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iSun stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of iSun as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Earnings History for iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit