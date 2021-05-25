iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. iSun had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. iSun has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $32.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $208,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Patrick Sullivan sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $232,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,678.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,999 shares of company stock worth $2,410,191. Insiders own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iSun stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of iSun as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

