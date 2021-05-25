iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

ITOS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. 426,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,168. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $726.30 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit