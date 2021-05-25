iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

ITOS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. 426,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,168. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $726.30 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

