James Eric Bjornholt Sells 1,163 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.75. 1,334,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.49 and its 200-day moving average is $146.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $8,699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

