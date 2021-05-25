James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.60.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of JRVR opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.45.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that James River Group will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in James River Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in James River Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in James River Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

