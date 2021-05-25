Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $70.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Richard M. Hotchkiss sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $153,726.72. Also, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

