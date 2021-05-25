Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of UFP Technologies worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.25 million, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $76,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $353,576.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.