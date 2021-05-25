Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $217,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 742,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31.

