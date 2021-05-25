Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $232,000 in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $277,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at $2,467,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,614.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $955,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $123.43 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.