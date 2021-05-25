Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $969,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $757,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 993.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $81.95.

