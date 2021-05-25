Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

