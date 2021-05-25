Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 414.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 56,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 362,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $97.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

