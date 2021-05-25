Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $212.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.76.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $178.96 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

