Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $212.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.76.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $178.96 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
