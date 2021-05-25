Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Agiliti, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agiliti in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGTI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

