Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,460.17 ($45.21).

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,462 ($45.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,377.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,232.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,553 ($46.42).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total value of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43). Also, insider Mark Breuer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, for a total transaction of £132,480 ($173,085.97).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit