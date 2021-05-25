Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,460.17 ($45.21).

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,462 ($45.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,377.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,232.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,553 ($46.42).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total value of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43). Also, insider Mark Breuer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, for a total transaction of £132,480 ($173,085.97).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

