Jill Barnett Sells 10,590 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Stock

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) Senior Officer Jill Barnett sold 10,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$172,765.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,701,796.16.

Jill Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 17th, Jill Barnett sold 11,570 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total transaction of C$190,828.64.

Shares of TSE SOY opened at C$15.96 on Tuesday. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$418.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

