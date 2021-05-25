John A. Carrig Buys 50,000 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Director John A. Carrig bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $1,114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FET traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $127.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 4.30.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

