JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €93.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €93.00 ($109.41) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.50 ($115.88).

Sanofi stock opened at €88.18 ($103.74) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €85.90 and its 200 day moving average is €82.03. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

