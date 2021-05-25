JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $163.54 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

