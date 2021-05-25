JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Price Target to GBX 1,550

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock opened at GBX 1,675 ($21.88) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,455.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,314.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £979.47 million and a P/E ratio of -48.41. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01).
About Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.
