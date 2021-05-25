JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Price Target to GBX 1,550

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock opened at GBX 1,675 ($21.88) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,455.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,314.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £979.47 million and a P/E ratio of -48.41. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01).

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.