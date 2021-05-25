Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.85 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.48. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Matteo Lodrini purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $3,678,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $974,400 and have sold 658,554 shares valued at $12,251,883. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

