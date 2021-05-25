KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.89

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 32178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.50.

About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

