Keith Jensen Sells 7,990 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.57. The company had a trading volume of 716,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $216.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

