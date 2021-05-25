Kellogg Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 22,100 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average daily volume of 5,261 call options.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 67,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,273. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

