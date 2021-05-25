Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 122.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 711,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $24,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

