Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

