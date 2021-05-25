Keybank National Association OH Has $4.53 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.08 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

