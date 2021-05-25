Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,047 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

