KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,687,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of KeyCorp worth $33,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in KeyCorp by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 219,768 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

