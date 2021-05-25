KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002049 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $45,106.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00356026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00183163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.51 or 0.00844230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,975,737 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

