King DAG Trading Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, King DAG has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $22.17 million and $28,563.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00067923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.81 or 0.00940740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.36 or 0.10032023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

