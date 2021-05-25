Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.80. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.