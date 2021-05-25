Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Up 4.6%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 9,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,145,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $636.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $380,640.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kopin by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

