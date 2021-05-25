Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.27

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.20. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 66,380 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

