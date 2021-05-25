Kusama Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $476.62 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $476.62 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $310.31 or 0.00817677 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 48% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00057867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00354701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00181059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003843 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00028971 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.