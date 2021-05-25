KWB Wealth Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KWB Wealth decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $385.57. 398,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,159. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

