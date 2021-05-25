KWB Wealth Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $159.24. The company had a trading volume of 60,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,382. The firm has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

