KWB Wealth Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 864 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10,582.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,842. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.44.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

