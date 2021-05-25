L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LB. B. Riley lifted their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. L Brands has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

