Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 920.83 ($12.03).

LRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 648.50 ($8.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 677.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 688.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 499.23. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

