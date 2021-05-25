Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWIM. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $29.59 on Monday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

In related news, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason A. Duva purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 in the last three months.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

