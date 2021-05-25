Lazydays (LAZY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Lazydays to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lazydays to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAZY stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $255.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAZY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lazydays stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 320.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Lazydays worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

